Sport

Chebet and Obiri take Kenyan double in the Boston Marathon

17 April 2023 - 20:31 By Reuters
Kenya's Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri pose with the trophy at the finish line after winning the elite men's and elite women's races of the 127th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts on April 17 2023.
Kenya's Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri pose with the trophy at the finish line after winning the elite men's and elite women's races of the 127th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts on April 17 2023.
Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder

Evans Chebet retained his Boston Marathon title and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women's race on Monday but their compatriot and twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge failed to make the podium.

Chebet's time of two hours five minutes and 54 seconds was 10 seconds ahead of Tanzanian Gabriel Geay while Kenya's Benson Kipruto, the champion in 2021, took third spot in 2:06:06.

Chebet, who also won in New York last year, made his break after the 35km mark but Geay refused to go down without a fight, and Kipruto caught up by 40km to make it a three-man race.

But with a mile to go Chebet had established an unassailable lead and was all on his own as he crossed the finish line to roars from the crowd, becoming the first man since 2008 to retain his Boston crown.

World record-holder Kipchoge was among the biggest attractions at the World Marathon Major but lost his momentum at about the halfway mark and finished sixth.

Running her second marathon, Obiri hung in with a tightly packed lead group for the entire race before breaking away with a mile to go and won in 2:21:38 to roars of approval from the Boston fans.

Ethiopian Amane Beriso, a favourite after producing the all-time third-fastest marathon in Valencia late last year, was unable to find her kick and could only watch helplessly as Obiri zoomed past. She finished 12 seconds behind.

Israeli Lonah Salpeter, who claimed bronze at the World Championships last year, survived a duel for third in 2:21:57, keeping Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh off the podium.

Obiri said in a televised interview she nearly opted out of the race after moving to the US just three weeks ago and drew on the lessons from her marathon debut in New York last year, where she finished six.

“I was feeling like my body was ready,” she said. “I believed in myself.”

Swiss Olympic champion Marcel Hug smashed his own course record in the men's wheelchair division to collect his sixth Boston title in 1:17:06, finishing more than 10 min clear of second-placed Daniel Romanchuk of the US.

“It feels incredible,” said Hug, who plans to compete next in Sunday’s London Marathon. “I just tried to go hard from the beginning, as hard as possible.”

American Susannah Scaroni was forced to pull over early in the race and retrieve her tools to tighten a loose wheel on her racing chair but incredibly never gave up the lead, winning the women’s race in 1:41:45.

The race marked the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings that claimed three lives and injured scores more in one of the most high-profile attacks on US soil.

The city that adopted the slogan “Boston Strong” in a show of unity and resilience came together to honour the victims on Saturday.

On Monday, rainy and grey conditions could not dim the enthusiasm among the thousands of locals who donned raincoats and hoisted umbrellas to cheer runners through the point-to-point marathon, the world's oldest annual 42.2km race.

MORE:

World record-holder Kipchoge fronts stacked Boston Marathon field

World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge headlines a star-studded Boston Marathon field on Monday as the world's oldest 26.2-mile (42.2km) race takes on a ...
Sport
1 day ago

How Mudzinganyama came to cast his line at Two Oceans to hook a ‘big fish’

Givemore Mudzinganyama’s victory in the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon was understandably a surprise to many, the Entsika Athletics Club runner having not ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Triumphant Gerda Steyn says Two Oceans record wasn’t her focus

Gerda Steyn broke her own Two Oceans record as she clocked up a fourth consecutive victory on Saturday morning, but then said she had not been ...
Sport
2 days ago

Givemore Mudzinganyama storms to victory in the men's section of the Two Oceans marathon

Givemore Mudzinganyama came from left field to score a surprise TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon victory on debut on Saturday morning in Cape Town.
Sport
2 days ago

Gerda Steyn smashes her own Two Oceans record

Gerda Steyn cemented her status as the country's best female ultra marathoner of all time with a splendid and unprecedented fourth-successive victory ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mhlakwana traversed mountains of Lesotho seeking Two Oceans win

For someone who finished a close second in his maiden Two Oceans Marathon, Nkosikhona Mhlakwana has gone to great lengths, and serious heights, in ...
Sport
6 days ago

My plan is to race Two Oceans and Comrades: Gerda Steyn seeks double glory

The Comrades Up Run record holder sees no reason why she can’t compete in both races in the same year
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official Soccer
  2. ‘I played with people who came to training drunk’: ex-SuperSport star Jabu ... Soccer
  3. Bayern's Mane made mistake in Sane clash but case is closed — Tuchel Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs edge past Royal AM into Nedbank Cup semifinals Soccer
  5. Chiefs and Pirates drawn in Soweto derby for Nedbank Cup semis Soccer

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras