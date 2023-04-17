Chebet and Obiri take Kenyan double in the Boston Marathon

Evans Chebet retained his Boston Marathon title and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women's race on Monday but their compatriot and twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge failed to make the podium.

Chebet's time of two hours five minutes and 54 seconds was 10 seconds ahead of Tanzanian Gabriel Geay while Kenya's Benson Kipruto, the champion in 2021, took third spot in 2:06:06.

Chebet, who also won in New York last year, made his break after the 35km mark but Geay refused to go down without a fight, and Kipruto caught up by 40km to make it a three-man race.

But with a mile to go Chebet had established an unassailable lead and was all on his own as he crossed the finish line to roars from the crowd, becoming the first man since 2008 to retain his Boston crown.