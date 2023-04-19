South Africa

18% electricity tariff increase and 9% for water: Inside Tshwane’s 2023/2024 proposed budget

19 April 2023 - 07:04 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Mayor Cilliers Brink recently described the metro’s finances as critical but recoverable.
Mayor Cilliers Brink recently described the metro’s finances as critical but recoverable.
Image: Supplied

Tshwane metro municipality wants to increase its electricity tariff by 18% and water by 9.2% from July.  

This is detailed in the municipality’s proposed 2023/24 budget report which was tabled in council last week and is now open for public comment.  

The sanitation tariff is proposed to increase by 9.2%, property rates by 5% and refuse removal services by 6%.  

The municipality said in determining the tariff increases it was stuck between ensuring tariffs are affordable to residents during tough economic times and the cost of Eskom and Rand Water increases 

The municipality plans to spend a huge amount of its R44.7bn operating expenditure budget on electricity-related services, while R14bn will be spent on bulk electricity purchases.  

The municipality also plans to spend R53.9m on other electricity services and power stations (repairs and maintenance) and R37.5m on electricity disconnections.

Employee-related costs amount to R12bn. The draft budget does not make provisions for salary increases. 

City of Tshwane's operating expenditure budget.
City of Tshwane's operating expenditure budget.
Image: Screenshot/ 2023/24 CoT medium-term revenue and expenditure budget

The focus on electricity takes place as the region struggles with cable theft and infrastructure vandalism. Recently about 25 suburbs of Pretoria were without electricity for days after pylons collapsed, some which were suspected to have been vandalised by criminals pillaging government infrastructure.  

Tshwane municipality council was late in tabling the budget, with other metros releasing theirs earlier this month. This was due to political turmoil after two abrupt resignations of mayors this year. 

When compared with other metros Tshwane's electricity increase is not the highest. Earlier this month, eThekwini proposed a hike of 21.91%. The City of Cape Town intends to increase tariffs by 17.6%. 

Durban municipality proposes 21.91% electricity tariff hike, more than Eskom’s municipal increase

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda recently tabled the municipality's 2023/2024 budget and proposed a 21.91% electricity hike for businesses and households.
News
2 weeks ago

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink recently described the metro’s finances as critical, and said it needed an aggressive revenue boost. He said financial recovery would be possible through making “bold” decisions in the next few months.  

The mayor said Tshwane would have budget cuts except in water, electricity, sewage, waste, roads, parks, public lighting, and safety services.

“We cannot continue the status quo and simply expect consumers to pay above inflation and cost-related increases. Tshwane will need to make its own set of changes to adapt to changing circumstances,” Brink said.  

READ MORE:

Widespread water shortages likely in Tshwane after equipment failure

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the flooding occurred when the water utility was fixing a major water leak on the B8 pipeline from Zuikerbosch ...
News
5 days ago

From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power crisis

“On Monday there was no electricity after it went off on Sunday morning. You have to take a cold shower and cannot blow-dry your hair. You go to work ...
News
3 months ago

Durban municipality proposes 21.91% electricity tariff hike, more than Eskom’s municipal increase

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda recently tabled the municipality's 2023/2024 budget and proposed a 21.91% electricity hike for businesses and households.
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Town’s green light to R1.2bn project to shield residents from a full stage of load-shedding

Another project to make Cape Town ‘more energy secure, more financially stable and less carbon polluting’ is the Liveable Urban Waterways Project
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work' — What you said ... South Africa
  2. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  3. IN PICS | Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail South Africa
  4. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  5. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras