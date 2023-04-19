18% electricity tariff increase and 9% for water: Inside Tshwane’s 2023/2024 proposed budget

Tshwane metro municipality wants to increase its electricity tariff by 18% and water by 9.2% from July.

This is detailed in the municipality’s proposed 2023/24 budget report which was tabled in council last week and is now open for public comment.

The sanitation tariff is proposed to increase by 9.2%, property rates by 5% and refuse removal services by 6%.

The municipality said in determining the tariff increases it was stuck between ensuring tariffs are affordable to residents during tough economic times and the cost of Eskom and Rand Water increases.

The municipality plans to spend a huge amount of its R44.7bn operating expenditure budget on electricity-related services, while R14bn will be spent on bulk electricity purchases.

The municipality also plans to spend R53.9m on other electricity services and power stations (repairs and maintenance) and R37.5m on electricity disconnections.

Employee-related costs amount to R12bn. The draft budget does not make provisions for salary increases.