South Africa

Phala Phala investigation hits snag, but South Africa co-operating with Namibia: Lamola

20 April 2023 - 12:06
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
A number of law-enforcement agencies are investigating the theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm.
A number of law-enforcement agencies are investigating the theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm.
Image: Alaister Russell

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has conceded that the Phala Phala investigation has hit a snag.

Lamola made the admission as President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob were due to meet on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the controversial matter would arise between the heads of state.

Several law-enforcement agencies are investigating the 2020 theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm. The money came from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman.

In a statement released in June 2020, the government said it had closely followed media reports and a statement by the Namibian police force concerning a request for mutual legal assistance in respect of David Imanuwela, the alleged mastermind behind the robbery who they had apprehended.

“We received a request. The request was not compliant with our own laws in relation to mutual legal assistance,” Lamola said on Thursday.

“We then returned the request to the Namibian authorities outlining the issues that we want them to comply with and that is where we are. We have not yet received a notice that complies with the request they provided us.

“Through our mutual legal system and agreements with the Namibian authorities, that is the line we will continue to operate in.”

Asked whether the investigation had hit a snag, Lamola said: “Yes, up until we receive a compliant notice in line with the law ... we will definitely co-operate and provide the information they need.”

Asked whether the presidents would discuss the matter, Lamola said: “I don’t know, but from our side we are co-operating with the Namibian authorities.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gcaleka’s Phala Phala probe was tightly focused, but thorough

The public protector focused on possible breaches of the ethics code, and left criminal questions to other agencies
News
1 month ago

We'll never impeach our president, ANC tells Mbeki

ANC national officials are said to have defended the party’s decision to shoot down the Phala Phala report in parliament during their meeting with ...
News
4 days ago

Hawks 'leave no stone unturned' as 126 statements are filed in Phala Phala probe

Investigations are continuing, said DPCI boss.
News
1 month ago

Phala Phala — 'Declaration to Sars was buyer's responsibility,' says Presidency

The Presidency has responded to the news that President Cyril Ramaphosa's stolen Phala Phala US dollars were not declared to the SA Revenue Service, ...
Politics
1 month ago

Phala Phala ConCourt ruling not a setback for Ramaphosa: Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering his legal options after the Constitutional Court rejected his bid to challenge the section 89 independent ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. We'll never impeach our president, ANC tells Mbeki Politics
  2. ANC defends Ramaphosa’s absence from Mbeki meeting Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma launches another scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. 'Reaction on Phala Phala please': ANC dragged over Thabo Bester arrest statement South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  3. 'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and ... South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras