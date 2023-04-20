Two boys, aged five and six, have been found murdered in Soweto.
“It is disheartening and disgraceful to see such little innocent lives being lost in this hideous manner,” Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said, announcing he has mobilised resources to find those responsible for the murders.
The children's bodies were discovered early on Thursday by community members at different locations.
One was discovered in White City, while the other was found later in Rockville.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the boys were reported missing on Wednesday evening at Moroka police station.
“A search team involving relevant stakeholders, including search and rescue, was activated.
“This morning [Thursday] the bodies of the children were found, mutilated.”
Two children found dead in Soweto, police on both scenes
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE
Man on the run after girlfriend’s body found in ceiling is arrested
Mawela appealed for anyone with information to contact police, saying: “It cannot be that no-one saw or heard nothing.”
Information can be shared via the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or the MySAPS app, which can be downloaded on any smartphone. All information will be treated as confidential, police said.
Earlier, Rockville ward councillor Nompumelelo Mazibuko confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE but said details remained sketchy.
“It was two boys ... both of them were killed and dropped in different areas,” she said. “I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I know one child was found at Moroka Dam with a slit throat. They are still investigating. I don't have the exact details.”
TimesLIVE
