‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's family

24 April 2023 - 11:02
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist
Soccer fan and father of two Katlego Bereng.
Image: Social media

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the Thabo Bester prison escape saga after learning the body used to allow his getaway was that of Katlego Bereng, Batho Mpholo's son.

Mpholo's heartbreaking tweet was posted after he learnt his son's body was set alight to help Bester escape.

“The body burnt by Thabo Bester in prison was that of my son. Our own government is failing us. I am broken,” Mpholo said on Saturday.

Madonsela responded: “Heartfelt condolences to you and the family, sir. I suggest you immediately sue G4S, Bester and [Nandipha] Magudumana for millions in civil proceedings.

“It will bring justice faster and the burden of proof is lower. While there is a strong case for the theory that Thabo Bester was corruptly released and did not escape, there is adequate evidence to prove negligence which is sufficient for a delictual claim. This does not mean abandoning criminal charges #Justice4KatlegoBereng”

This comes after police finally identified the charred body found in cell 35 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year, initially thought to be that of Bester, as that of Bereng.

He lived with his grandmother in Bloemfontein. In March last year, the father of two toddlers did not return home.

TimesLIVE

