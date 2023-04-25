South Africa

Univen student who allegedly tried to commit suicide saved

25 April 2023 - 06:57
A student from University of Venda fell off the third floor from her room.
The University of Venda has commended campus security for the role they played in protecting a student who jumped from a window at the campus residence, allegedly in an attempt to commit suicide.

University spokesperson Dr Takalani Dzaga said the incident happened on Sunday night between 6pm and 7pm.

“We commend our wardens and protection service staff for being proactive and preparing mattresses on which the student fell.

“The student is receiving medical treatment and her condition is stable,” he said.

Dzaga said the circumstances which led to the incident were yet to be established.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media showing students placing mattresses on the ground. When the student fell, she landed safely on the mattresses.

