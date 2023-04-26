South Africa

Do you remember stage 1 load-shedding? SA may have it on Sunday

26 April 2023 - 11:52 By TimesLVE
Eskom says its teams are working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible. Stock photo.
Eskom says its teams are working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENI BISHTOK

Varying stages of load-shedding will be implemented over the long weekend, including a predicted reduction to stage 1 — a brief reprieve for South Africans.

On Wednesday, the enforced power outages are at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am on Thursday.

The schedule will then vary between stages 2-4, except for stage 1 during the daytime on Sunday.

See the schedule below:

Eskom's load-shedding schedule for the long weekend.
Eskom's load-shedding schedule for the long weekend.
Image: Eskom

Eskom said breakdowns are at 16,283MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,065MW.

Over the past 24 hours a generation unit at Kriel power station was returned to service. In the same period, however, a generating unit each at Camden and Duvha power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal and two units each at Kriel and Tutuka contributed to the capacity constraints.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible. We thank those South Africans who heed the call to use electricity sparingly, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load-shedding,” the power utility said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

A smart meter in every house: Inside Eskom's R16bn plan to help end load-shedding

Makwarela said smart meters will also manage “load-limiting”, as an alternative to load-shedding, allowing your meter to switch you off if you are ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears before Scopa

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

State releases request for proposals to source 3,740MW of renewable energy

The government has released the request for proposals for the Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme with the aim of reducing ...
News
22 hours ago

Debt relief allows Eskom reprieve from borrowing to focus on generation, parliament hears

Eskom's three-year, R254bn debt relief package will help cover the troubled entity’s capital requirement for up to five years, allowing management to ...
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  2. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  3. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  4. Victoria Falls invaded by bed bugs Africa
  5. Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...