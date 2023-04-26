Steyn instructed auctioneer Dales Brothers to auction off the rides and other assets belonging to the 80-year-old amusement park from April 20 before its closure next week.
Got R12m handy? It could buy you Durban Funworld's red cable cars as rides go on auction
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The owner of the iconic Durban Funworld, who has put his rides and other assets up for public auction, does not have the heart to monitor the bidding.
Operating month-to-month since the municipal lease expired in 2017 made the situation untenable and forced owner Nic Steyn to sell the amusement park rides which have for years been a leading attraction.
The eThekwini municipality said Steyn's notice to cancel the lease came when it “was already working on big plans for future use of the site”.
“The city is working on a tender to attract developers to upgrade the site in line with the zoning of the beachfront. The entire precinct’s look is to be upgraded to meet world-class standards of modern theme parks.
“The property will be going out to tender this year to invite proposals for redevelopment,” the city said.
Steyn said he has been trying to sell the rides and other assets to a suitable operator for the past 12 years and received offers to purchase the entity as a going concern. “But they have all hit the same stumbling block of not being able to secure a lease for the premises from its landlord, the eThekwini municipality.”
Final ride for Durban's 'Disney' as lease woes force its closure
Steyn instructed auctioneer Dales Brothers to auction off the rides and other assets belonging to the 80-year-old amusement park from April 20 before its closure next week.
Dales Brothers said in a notice posted on its Facebook page: “The curtain has been drawn and with a heavy heart we offer Durban Funworld Marine Parade for public auction.
“Bidding is now open and closes in timed lots on Wednesday May 3.
“You can bid on it in its entirety or piecemeal. The adorable smaller attractions such as Mother Goose will be up for auction at a separate date if the entire lot isn't sold as one lot.”
Steyn told TimesLIVE on Wednesday: “I’m not even looking at the auction. I’ll meet the auctioneer at the end.”
He said it has been a “challenging time” letting go of the family-run concern.
“The online auction is live but just for the rides. We haven’t put up all the other accessories yet. But everything will be sold.
“I think the bids, if any, will only come in closer to the closing date on May 3.”
Dales Brothers' website states the famous red cableway is valued at R12m, while the dodgem cars and track are valued at R2m. The valuation of the swing boat is R1.8m.
Steyn said the starting bids are about 10% of the values stated.
