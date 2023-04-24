NGO shuts its doors as funding from government is cut
A child and family care organisation, CMR Gauteng East, says it can’t continue after its budget from government was cut by 61%
24 April 2023 - 20:14
A Gauteng based NGO will shut its doors until further notice, after its funding allocation from the Gauteng department of social development was slashed by 61%. ..
NGO shuts its doors as funding from government is cut
A child and family care organisation, CMR Gauteng East, says it can’t continue after its budget from government was cut by 61%
A Gauteng based NGO will shut its doors until further notice, after its funding allocation from the Gauteng department of social development was slashed by 61%. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos