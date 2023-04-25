The Gauteng provincial government says it will review the funding model of non-profit organisations in the province.
This follows an outcry from the sector over funding cuts by the department of social development, with many NGOs saying they will no longer be able to render services and are shutting their doors.
The province said the review is in line with the commitment made by premier Panyaza Lesufi in his inaugural state of the province address to determine if the R2.3bn allocated to the sector is efficiently distributed and if it is used for its intended purpose of addressing the needs of the elderly, vulnerable and poor.
Lesufi will convene a budget committee to address funding priorities.
“The NGO sector has played a critical role in partnering with the government in caring for the vulnerable in our society. I am confident we will find each other,” he said.
The premier and the MEC for social development, agriculture, rural development and environment, Mbali Hlophe, will on Thursday meet representatives of the sector to engage them on the modalities of the new model and other issues affecting them.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng government to review NGO funding model
Image: Gill Gifford
