South Africa

Third busload of South African evacuees from Sudan arrives in Egypt

27 April 2023 - 14:46
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport. Gift of the Givers is working with South African authorities to evacuate South Africans from Sudan.
Image: Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS

A third bus evacuating South African nationals from war-torn Sudan has reached the Askate border between Sudan and Egypt safely. 

This is according to humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers which has been assisting the South African authorities with the evacuations from Sudan. 

The operation, described by the department of international relations & co-operation as sensitive and complex, started on Monday. 

On April 15, a civil war erupted between rival military factions in Sudan. Khartoum airport has been caught up in the fighting with aircraft burning on the tarmac and commercial airlines halting flights. 

According to Gift of the Givers, the bus carrying eight South Africans, two Americans, one Briton, one Nigerian, one Zimbabwean, four Sudanese, four Palestinians and two Scottish terriers initially experienced challenges while trying to leave Sudan. It had to change its route due to road closures by the Sudanese traffic police. 

“The road to the Argeen border was closed because of the large numbers of people fleeing the country.”  

The organisation added the 11 South Africans who were stuck at Port Sudan, in eastern Sudan, have been given permission to board a ferry and are now on their way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. 

TimesLIVE

