Fear and anxiety as 38 South Africans leave war-torn Sudan for Egypt

Thirty-eight South Africans including all diplomatic staff arrived in Egypt on Monday from Khartoum, alongside seven Angolans, to escape the civil war in Sudan.
They are among the 77 South African citizens who were living in Sudan. Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy, confirmed on Monday afternoon the evacuation had begun but said further information could not be made public due to the risks.
Head of Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman said it has been a roller-coaster of fear, anxiety, terror, uncertainty, panic and sadness for South Africans, foreign nationals and local inhabitants caught up in the Sudan civil war.
Gift of the Givers, working with the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), intelligence services, State Security Agency personnel and South Africans on the ground, managed to secure two buses, he said. These were paid for by the South African government.
The passengers departed Khartoum at 12.10pm on Monday.
“There were only two checkpoints outside Khartoum, the rest of the journey was uneventful. They stopped late in the evening for meals and drinks and around midnight parked not far from the Egypt border to rest. At 5am [on Tuesday] they made their way to the border,” Sooliman said.
People had mixed emotions about leaving their homes, place of work, friends and colleagues, he said.
“Two pet Scottish Terriers didn't make the trip and the sadness was evident in their eyes when they saw the luggage but were not included on the trip. This was very emotional for the owner.
“Just after midnight on Sunday the network collapsed completely and by the time the buses were en route to Cairo it was discovered that four South Africans did not make it to the pickup point. Thus far we are aware of six South Africans who made it to Port Sudan, three to Djibouti, two who have opted not to leave, one near a mine somewhere still deciding what to do and we think some are in South Sudan.
“Gift of the Givers has arranged a third bus for the four South Africans left behind. The two dogs will be included.”
The humanitarian organisation said the third bus is expected to depart around 12 noon on Tuesday.
Sooliman said there were numerous challenges on the ground including inaccessibility, collapsing networks, no airtime, electricity cut off, fuel shortages, no money and lack of food and water.
The emotional and psychological trauma of war was also being experienced by the South Africans as they tried to move across barriers and front lines to “safer” zones.
Some witnessed bodies in the street, destroyed buildings and infrastructure, watched young people being shot and simply called what they saw “Armageddon”, he said.
“We are optimistic that everyone will cross the border safely. Please remember them in your prayers. This has been a great exercise of government and civil society working side by side in the interest of South Africans outside the country. We need to apply that model inside the country,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Fear and anxiety as 38 South Africans leave war-torn Sudan for Egypt
Image: THOMAS MUKOYA/Reuters
