The Grecale Folgore rides on air suspension and has a distinctive light copper Rame Folgore colour, with copper brake calipers and copper emblems.
Inside there’s an EV-specific navigation system which accounts for the remaining battery charge and charging stations along the way.
To fit into the planet-friendly EV concept, the seats are covered in Econyl, a fibre made of nylon waste recovered from fishing nets and fabric scraps.
The South African launch of the Grecale has been delayed to June after initially being earmarked for the beginning of the year, and it isn't yet known whether the Folgore will form part of the line-up.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
New Maserati Grecale Folgore is the firm's first all-electric SUV
Image: Supplied
The all-electric Maserati Grecale Folgore has made its global premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show.
It is Maserati’s second electric vehicle (EV) after the recently launched GranTurismo Folgore, and part of the trident-badged firm’s electrification strategy that will see it producing electric versions of all its models by 2025 and full-electric vehicles alone by 2030.
The Grecale midsize SUV was launched a year ago as the smaller cousin of the Maserati Levante luxury SUV, which has been on sale since 2016. The Folgore (which means “lightning” in Italian) completes the Grecale family, which was earlier launched in petrol and mild-hybrid models ranging in power from 233kW to 395kW.
Maserati’s new all-wheel-drive electric SUV has a 105kWh battery pack powering two electric drive modules installed on the front and rear axles. Total outputs are 410kW and 820Nm of torque, for a 0-100km/h ability of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 220km/h.
It has a range of up to 500km and can be charged from 20% to 80% in as little as 29 minutes on a DC rapid charger.
The Grecale Folgore rides on air suspension and has a distinctive light copper Rame Folgore colour, with copper brake calipers and copper emblems.
Inside there’s an EV-specific navigation system which accounts for the remaining battery charge and charging stations along the way.
To fit into the planet-friendly EV concept, the seats are covered in Econyl, a fibre made of nylon waste recovered from fishing nets and fabric scraps.
The South African launch of the Grecale has been delayed to June after initially being earmarked for the beginning of the year, and it isn't yet known whether the Folgore will form part of the line-up.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
McLaren unleashes new 750S to take over from the 720S
New Mercedes E-class debuts with more space and tech
GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos