South Africa

Woman airlifted from northern Drakensberg after fall

29 April 2023 - 12:51 By TimesLIVE
ER24 ambulances transported the woman to hospital after she was treated by paramedics.
Image: ER24

A 37-year-old woman has been rescued from the northern Drakensberg after falling while hiking to Tugela Falls.

“ER24 was activated by Mountain Rescue Services and arrived at the Royal Natal National Park around 8.30am,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

“The woman had a suspected femur fracture after slipping in wet conditions. She was airlifted from the mountain by a rescue helicopter to waiting ambulances at the national park.

“Secondary assessment revealed the patient was suffering from a dislocated ankle,” Campbell said, adding that she was treated and transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

