South Africa

SIU claws back R311m in unallocated NSFAS funds from University of Joburg

02 May 2023 - 13:02
The University of Johannesburg has repaid more than R300m in unallocated funds to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. Stock photo.
The University of Johannesburg has repaid more than R300m in unallocated funds to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has repaid R311m in unallocated funds to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said on Tuesday.

The payment was for money paid to the institution between 2016 and 2021 for students who qualified for funding but either changed institutions or deregistered, the SIU said.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the funds, meant to stay in the tertiary institution's possession for a year, were supposed to be collected by NSFAS at the end of each year through reconciliation.

“However, the SIU’s investigation revealed NSFAS failed to design and implement controls that would ensure there is an annual reconciliation between the funds disbursed to the institutions and the funded list of registered students,” he said.

“To remedy this, the scheme has recently appointed a service provider to assist them perform this reconciliation in a process called 'close-out reporting'.

EDITORIAL | NSFAS’s R5.1bn mistake shows lack of basic checks and balances

Not only were 40,000 undeserving students funded, but what about those genuine applicants who lost out?
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

“The payment made by UJ brings the total amount received from institutions of higher learning to approximately R349.3m since the inception of the NSFAS investigation in September 2022.

“The SIU encourages all institutions of higher learning to come forward and pay back unallocated funds due to the NSFAS.”

The SIU has been authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NSFAS and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state through corruption and negligence.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Madonsela calls on Lamola to recover R5.1bn used by NSFAS to fund ‘unqualifying’ students

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called on justice minister Ronald Lamola to implement measures to expeditiously recover the money used by ...
News
1 week ago

NSFAS paid R5.1bn to students who did not qualify for a loan

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) paid just over R5.1bn to "unqualifying" students between 2018 and 2021.
Politics
1 week ago

'Hogging the limelight': Blade Nzimande and deputy cross swords

An extraordinary row has broken out between higher education minister Blade Nzimande and his deputy, Buti Manamela, over who gets the media coverage ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Nepotism: a fine art at Fort Hare? News
  3. SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma Politics
  4. Eastern Cape surgeon hit with R2m damages order South Africa
  5. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York