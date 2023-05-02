South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial resumes

02 May 2023 - 11:33 By TimesLIVE

Senzo Meyiwa's trial resumes on Tuesday at the high court in Pretoria.

Accused No 2 Bongani Ntanzi was denied bail on Friday after applying for it last year. Ntanzi was pointed out as one of the men who were inside the house the day Meyiwa was killed.

TimesLIVE

