Bail denied to ex-miner on trial for Senzo Meyiwa murder

The bail bid by one of the accused in the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa was dismissed on Friday.
Former miner Bongani Ntanzi's failure to adequately explain the delay in bringing the application after his June 2020 arrest was cited by Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba, who noted he has had legal representation during the trial.
The Nongoma-born Ntanzi said in support of his bid in the Pretoria high court the trial was likely to take a long time to finalise because there were more than 100 witnesses.
He was the sole breadwinner for his family and hoped his employer would take him back should he be released. His employment as a miner in Rustenburg had afforded him a salary of R10,000 a month on which he supported a family of 10, including his two children, parents and siblings.
He said he was not a flight risk and pledged not to interfere with witnesses.
The state opposed the application, saying it had a strong case against Ntanzi and had a valid concern he may abscond if released. An affidavit by a police brigadier was submitted, referring to Ntanzi's alibi defence which was disputed by his employer and his two previous confessions, one to a police officer and another to a magistrate in Boksburg.
Judge in Senzo Meyiwa trial one of two facing suspension over delayed judgments
A frowning Ntanzi sat alone in the dock on Friday. He listened intensely, frequently dropping his head.
Ledwaba said the trial court would deal with the credibility of the evidence.
On the bail bid, the judge said: “What the applicant [Ntanzi] has not clarified in his affidavit is why is he only bringing his bail application now, after the state has called three witnesses.
“He had legal representation [from when] he appeared in the magistrate's court.
“There is no evidence he would be re-employed or get a new job.
“The application for bail is dismissed.”
Meyiwa was shot dead on October 26 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. The goalie had been visiting the home of his then girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo, with a group of other people.
Last year, Ntanzi was identified by witness Tumelo Madlala as the second intruder who entered the house, demanding cash and cellphones, and was pinned against the wall by Meyiwa.
Accused 3 in Senzo Meyiwa trial appoints new legal representatives
