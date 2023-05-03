‘I had full confidence in the team,’ Qedani Mahlangu tells inquest

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni (LE) inquest that a senior official at her office made a presentation and asked for the contract to be extended.
Mahlangu continued with her evidence at an inquest on Wednesday where she was asked to clarify who in the department had made a request for the extension of the contract with Life Esidimeni and a timeline leading to the deaths of the mental health patients.
The inquest, at the Pretoria high court, is to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients after being transferred to unlicensed NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.
“Normally, the official will either request a meeting or I will request one to brief me. In this instance it was arranged and they briefed me and suggested that with the time remaining they are proposing that we extend the contract [with LE], it was extended for a period of another three months.
She said the department’s chief planning director Levy Mosenogi made the request for the contract to be extended.
After the initial request for an extension, there was no request for another one.
Mahlangu said she had full confidence in the team to handle the project of moving the mental health patients safely.
Mahlangu also claimed she had raised concern over the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC) facilities, which, like Siyabadinga centre was also operating without a licence.
“They were fighting over the kitchen and the cold storage and that was compromising the patient care,” she said.
Asked if she visited Precious Angels Centre in September 2016, after reports of deaths there, Mahlangu said that did not prompt her visit.
“I kept on hearing the name [Precious Angels], I went and asked Dr Libethe [Richard], Pitsi and his team and Manamela [Dr Makgabo] to come with.
“We went to the two premises of Precious Angel. I was concerned with overcrowding.
“I didn’t think the facility was suitable to accommodate mental health patients.”
She is expected to continue her evidence on Thursday.
