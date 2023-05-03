South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Dr Nandipha and co-accused in court for bail hearing

03 May 2023 - 12:05 By TimesLIVE

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her three co-accused are back before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The four appeared in court for the first time last month but were reminded in custody while Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, was released on R10,000 bail.   

They are all charged for their alleged involvement in the escape of convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana walks up to the dock.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana walks up to the dock.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the docks before the the bail application at Bloemfontein magistrates court on 03 May 2023.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana in the docks before the the bail application at Bloemfontein magistrates court on 03 May 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Senohe Matsoara arrives in the docks of Bloemfontein magistrates court on 03 May 2023.for bail application.
Senohe Matsoara arrives in the docks of Bloemfontein magistrates court on 03 May 2023.for bail application.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Buty Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Natasha Jansen appearing before the Bloemfontein magistrates court on 03 May 2023.
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Buty Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Natasha Jansen appearing before the Bloemfontein magistrates court on 03 May 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Buty Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Natasha Jansen appearing before the Bloemfontein magistrates court on 03 May 2023.
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Buty Masemola, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Natasha Jansen appearing before the Bloemfontein magistrates court on 03 May 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ronald Lamola confirms notice of termination of Mangaung prison contract

The department of correctional services has served a 90-day notice to terminate the controversial private-public partnership at Mangaung Correctional ...
News
1 day ago

How police identified the body in Bester's cell

The Sunday Times can reveal that the breakthrough came when a Free State detective recently discovered records containing a set of fingerprints at ...
News
3 days ago

You can rent Bester and Magudumana's Hyde Park mansion for R70k a month

The R12m luxury home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, that "Facebook rapist" Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana stayed in is back on the rental ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart South Africa
  4. More arrests in Thabo Bester prison escape case South Africa
  5. Panyaza Lesufi hits back at critics 'fat-shaming' crime prevention warden South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York