News

How police identified the body in Bester's cell

30 April 2023 - 00:03
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter

Painstaking police work — and a stroke of luck — led to the breakthrough in confirming the identity of the burnt body in Thabo Bester's prison cell...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. You can rent Bester and Magudumana's Hyde Park mansion for R70k a month South Africa
  2. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  3. Katlego Bereng: Dad of two was man linked to Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha body swap South Africa
  4. Family of man whose body was used in Thabo Bester's escape to open a case ... South Africa
  5. 'I am broken' — father of dead man used in Thabo Bester's prison escape seeks ... South Africa
  6. Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha 'tried to lure' Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi with ... Lifestyle
  7. 'He loved his children and soccer,' says family of man whose body was used in ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Nepotism: a fine art at Fort Hare? News
  2. SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma Politics
  3. 15 years, 17 judges and still Eastern Cape fights court order News
  4. How police identified the body in Bester's cell News
  5. Daybreak lost R300m in two years board was connected to PIC officials News

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York