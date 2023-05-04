I did not accept money from Netflix, says friend of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo Meyiwa's friend and the fourth state witness in the trial of his alleged murderers, Mthokozisi Twala, said he refused to be part of the Netflix documentary on Meyiwa as he saw it as a “moneymaking business”.
Professional footballer Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus in October 2014 in the presence of Twala and others.
On his third day on the stand, Twala told the Pretoria high court he was approached by representatives of Ten10 films several times to be part of the documentary but refused.
“I was approached by a man called Mzilikazi. He said he wanted to meet me but I refused. Then I was approached by a lady who was pregnant. She came to my home, maybe two or three years back. She came to my home and explained who she was and from where, and that she knew I had spoken to Mzilikazi and I refused, and she then decided to come so that she could explain Senzo's documentary,” he said.
Twala said he explained to the woman why he did not want to be part of the documentary. However, he said after several months another woman came to his home, met his family and tried to convince him to take part.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Inside Meyiwa trial: the smoking gun, the Netflix funds and the failed ID parade
“They stayed long, trying to convince me of the way they see, but for me the reason they were giving me was not valid enough as to why I should do the documentary,” Twala said.
He said he gave them six pictures of him and Meyiwa after they requested them. He never accepted payment for these.
“They requested my pictures with Senzo and they said they were willing to pay for the pictures because they belong to me. I gave them about six pictures because I could see this documentary was for making money. I even refused the money they offered,” he said.
Meanwhile, the court has also heard that Twala opened a case against police officers who allegedly tortured him.
Failing to contain his emotions on Wednesday, he told the court he was tortured by police to force him to admit to killing the soccer star.
LISTEN | Meyiwa's friend details torture by cops to force him to confess to murder
Twala said though the matter was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, he had not had an update on the matter.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
The trial continues.
