LISTEN | Meyiwa's friend details torture by cops to force him to confess to murder

Thwala failed to contain his emotions on Wednesday as he spoke about the ordeal, breaking into tears. Bowing his head for a few minutes, he took a sip of water and sniffed while wiping his teary eyes before he bowed his head to compose himself.
Thwala unpacked details of his alleged torture after telling the court his version of what happened on the fateful evening of October 26 2014 in Vosloorus.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
Thwala told the court how on January 13 2019, he was fetched by Lt-Col Joyce Buthelezi and W/O Meshack Makhubo from Durban for an identity kit in Pretoria, only to be tortured and assaulted.
“They just beat me, removed me from the corner and threw me on the floor. They kicked me when I was down, on my entire body. They said 'you don't want to admit'. I was asking them what it was that I had done and they kept on saying 'you will admit',” he said.
Thwala said one of the men went out, coming back with a bag from which he took a big rope and a mat.
“They were holding my hands, tied at the back. They also tied my legs and put my legs together with my hands and placed the mat on my thighs.
“They put the mat under my private parts. The other man took out a tube and closed my mouth and nose with it and tied it to my head. I couldn't breathe. I thought I would die there,” Thwala said. He said the men were taking turns assaulting him.
“They were taking turns for about three to four hours.”
Thwala said they were speaking in Sesotho as he recalled them calling each other “Morena”.
“I kept screaming and apologising. Their assault carried on until the morning,” he said.
“After a while, they untied me and removed the mat, which I had urinated on. Surely they knew, placing the mat there, that I would urinate on myself,” he said.
Thwala told the court that he remembered Buthelezi coming in and asking him if he wasn't “co-operating”.
“I just looked at her. She said when it's like this now, how do we go on,” Thwala said.
Thwala said he was eventually taken to his home in Katlehong after having detoured to the Khumalo home in Vosloorus.
He said at home he met his family. “I went to them crying. They asked me what happened and I couldn't tell them. They could see I was bruised on my hands, ankles and all over my body.”
According to Thwala, Buthelezi instructed him to write a statement saying he was not in the house when Meyiwa was shot.
“I wrote the statement according to how it happened, not the way she wanted, and sent it to her. It's still on my WhatsApp, I still have Buthelezi's number as well as the date. It was on 14 January 2019,” he told the court.
Thwala said he does not trust the police any more.
The trial continues on Thursday.
LISTEN | Meyiwa's friend details torture by cops to force him to confess to murder
