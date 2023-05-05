The family said they had only two questions for Ndlovu — regarding Nqobizitha's final moments, and how she as a mother felt when she allegedly committed the crime.
TimesLIVE
‘Why did you kill him?’ — distraught mom to gran in dock for Soweto boys’ murders
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
“Why did you kill him, you Satan?”
This was the question the heartbroken mother of five-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu asked as she faced her son's alleged killer for the first time in court.
Nqobile Ndlovu, 50, and Mthunzi Musawenkosi Zulu, 39, made a brief appearance in the Protea magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the murders of Nqobizitha, who is not related to Musawenkosi, and Ndlovu's grandson Tshiamo Rabanye, 6.
The mutilated bodies of the two boys were found kilometres apart in Rockville and White City two weeks ago. Ndlovu was arrested a week ago alongside Musawenkosi, who is said to be her boyfriend.
The couple appeared before magistrate David Mhango wearing the same clothes as last Friday: Ndlovu in a buttoned-up black coat and Musawenkosi in a grey hoodie.
Commotion ensued outside the court as residents who had come to support the boys' families were denied entrance into the packed courtroom. Only the families and a few supporters were allowed inside for proceedings.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
The matter got under way with a request from the state to postpone to May 12 to allow Ndlovu's application for Legal Aid representation to be processed. Musawenkosi had indicated his intention to be represented by a lawyer from Legal Aid during their first appearance.
Mhango agreed to this request but as the couple made their way out of the dock, a woman shouted “you're a killer”. Nqobizitha's mother, Nomthandazo, murmured 'why did you kill him, you Satan?' as she angrily stared at the couple.
Outside the courtroom, she shared her pain at the loss of her son, saying her family felt incomplete without the little boy, who was buried last Friday.
“I can't breathe properly. I'm short one child. It still feels like he'll knock on my door, saying 'mama, I'm back from school'. Even when I collect his sibling from school, it's like I'll see him too,” she said.
“She was both their grandmother. I struggle to understand how she could kill them.”
Grandmother and boyfriend charged with murders of two Soweto boys
The family said they had only two questions for Ndlovu — regarding Nqobizitha's final moments, and how she as a mother felt when she allegedly committed the crime.
Her shock was felt by Tshiamo's other grandmother, Sadimo, who told TimesLIVE she was hurt and feeling pain over what happened.
Like Nomthandazo, she said she was shocked that Ndlovu would commit such a crime. She expressed hope that even if Ndlovu secured a lawyer, she would be found guilty and jailed.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it could not rule out further charges against the pair but would not be pressed into commenting on whether the boys' remaining body parts had been recovered.
Nqobizitha was found with his nose, lips and private parts removed, while Tshiamo was found with a slit throat and his private parts removed.
“Investigations are ongoing and we don't want to divulge much in terms of the investigative material at our disposal. We have overwhelming evidence against both accused,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
