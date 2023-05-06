South Africa

Yet another truck accident on the N3 near Town Hill

06 May 2023 - 11:28
Five trucks collided on the N3 at Hilton on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Five trucks collided in yet another crash on the N3 southbound in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, leaving one injured.

Midlands EMS, which responded to the scene on Saturday morning, said initial reports were that three trucks were involved. However, it turned out to be five.

Roland Robertson from Midlands EMS said the injured person was treated before being taken to hospital.

“We don’t know what happened. Trucks were backed up in the slow lane. It could be that one of the trucks failed to stop and collided with others. The slow lane was closed while authorities cleared the crash,” said Robertson.

He added the accident happened a few kilometres from the site of a horrific crash last month involving 40 vehicles in which five people were killed.

