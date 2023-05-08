Witness tells of two-day shopping spree by botanists' murder accused

A trolley porter at Waterloo Spar in Verulam, who often helped Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio when he shopped at the supermarket, was the main witness in the Durban high court on Monday.
Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and associate Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, are charged with murder and kidnapping international botanists Rachel and Rodney Saunders, who went missing in February 2018.
The witness recounted how on two consecutive days in February 2018 the trio made purchases at the shopping centre using an FNB gold card belonging to Dr Rachel Saunders.
He said Del Vecchio had been the driver of a Ford Ranger bakkie and he helped load purchases into the vehicle.
“It was Jackson who had possession of the card and Patel who made the purchase while Del Vecchio stayed inside the vehicle,” said the witness.
On the second day Del Vecchio parked the bakkie outside the centre parking lot despite there being enough parking bays.
Their purchases filled two trolleys, he said.
Bulelani Mazomba, the lawyer representing Del Vecchio and Patel, challenged the witness, saying there were inconsistencies with a police statement he made on April 23 2018.
The witness, who often spoke rapidly during his testimony, was cautioned several times by judge Esther Steyn to slow down.
He said he knew Del Vecchio as he and his wife often frequented the shop while he worked at the supermarket for about a year.
On both occasions the witness had been tipped by Del Vecchio.
This is was disputed by Del Vecchio, who said it was Jackson who tipped him.
The witness stuck to his guns.
Asked what made the events stand out from other customers, the witness said it was the first time the accused had been in the company of Jackson.
Mazomba said his clients claimed Jackson was with his girlfriend. This was rejected by the witness.
He said on the second day Del Vecchio parked a kilometre from the shopping centre, which appeared strange.
“On the second day there were two laden trolleys. I did not notice the contents of the shopping bags,” he said.
The court case continues.
