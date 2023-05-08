South Africa

Witness tells of two-day shopping spree by botanists' murder accused

08 May 2023 - 17:14 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Fatima Patel, Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are accused of murdering botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders.
Fatima Patel, Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are accused of murdering botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A trolley porter at Waterloo Spar in Verulam, who often helped Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio when he shopped at the supermarket, was the main witness in the Durban high court on Monday. 

Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and associate Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, are charged with murder and kidnapping international botanists Rachel and Rodney Saunders, who went missing in February 2018.

The witness recounted how on two consecutive days in February 2018 the trio made purchases at the shopping centre using an FNB gold card belonging to Dr Rachel Saunders.

He said Del Vecchio had been the driver of a Ford Ranger bakkie and he helped load purchases into the vehicle.

“It was Jackson who had possession of the card and Patel who made the purchase while Del Vecchio stayed inside the vehicle,” said the witness.

On the second day Del Vecchio parked the bakkie outside the centre parking lot despite there being enough parking bays.

Their purchases filled two trolleys, he said.

Bulelani Mazomba, the lawyer representing Del Vecchio and Patel, challenged the witness, saying there were inconsistencies with a police statement he made on April 23 2018.

The witness, who often spoke rapidly during his testimony, was cautioned several times by judge Esther Steyn to slow down.

He said he knew Del Vecchio as he and his wife often frequented the shop while he worked at the supermarket for about a year.

On both occasions the witness had been tipped by Del Vecchio.

This is was disputed by Del Vecchio, who said it was Jackson who tipped him.

The witness stuck to his guns.

Asked what made the events stand out from other customers, the witness said it was the first time the accused had been in the company of Jackson.

Mazomba said his clients claimed Jackson was with his girlfriend. This was rejected by the witness.

He said on the second day Del Vecchio parked a kilometre from the shopping centre, which appeared strange.

“On the second day there were two laden trolleys. I did not notice the contents of the shopping bags,” he said.

The court case continues.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Former worker says murder accused Del Vecchio 'lured him' into crime

A former employee of the alleged mastermind behind the brutal killing of acclaimed botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders painted a picture of how he ...
News
1 week ago

Sister of slain botanist recounts last chat before couple went missing

The sister of slain botanist Rachel Saunders told the Durban high court the last time she interacted with her sister was via a Whatsapp chat before ...
News
1 week ago

Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier

The three accused used Dr Saunders’s credit card at Pavilion Shopping Centre
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  4. Inside the tug of war over King Shaka airport News
  5. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News

Latest Videos

‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...