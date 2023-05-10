South Africa

Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station

10 May 2023 - 17:32
A Eskom sub-contractor was gunned down at Lethabo power station at the weekend.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Free State police are appealing for help in catching suspects linked to the murder of an Eskom subcontractor who was gunned down in the parking lot at Lethabo power station.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening as Siyabulela Nkwelo, 48, was heading to his car after finishing work.

Free State police spokesperson Sgt Josephine Rani said his co-workers heard several gunshots, and immediately after the shooting saw a man climbing into a white VW Polo with Mpumalanga number plates before driving off with four male occupants.

“The police received a complaint of the shooting incident and on arrival found Nkwelo lying on the ground face down. Emergency services personnel declared him dead. He was a subcontractor at the power station,” Rani said.

“Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact detective Sgt Tauru Majoe on 071-094-0570.”

