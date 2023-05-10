Politics

WATCH LIVE | Eskom board meets Scopa on alleged corruption

10 May 2023 - 10:48 By TimesLIVE

A briefing by the Eskom board about former CEO Andre de Ruyter's allegations of corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at the power utility takes place in parliament on Wednesday.

