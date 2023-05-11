Last month, the Sunday Times reported President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a delegation to Washington to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South Africa in August, hoping to avoid a diplomatic fallout that could put trade ties worth R400bn at risk.
Russian vessel left SA naval dockyard loaded with arms, ammunition — US government
This is one of the concerns raised by US senior government officials who met an envoy sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the US
Image: Esa Alexander
A Russian ship that docked at Simon's Town naval base left South Africa loaded with weapons, according to the US government.
US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E Brigety II told media in Pretoria on Thursday Washington had established the vessel was loaded with weapons while docked at the naval base in December.
There was controversy when the vessel docked, with Pretoria silent on its activities while in South African waters.
Brigety said this was one of the issues of “concern” raised by US senior officials with a high-level South African delegation which visited the US recently.
“The docking of the Russian cargo ship, Lady R, in Simon's Town between December 6 and 8 2022, which we are confident loaded weapons and ammunition in Simon's Town as it made its way back to Russia,” Brigety said.
Brigety said it would be “a mistake to underestimate the concerns in Washington”.
Last month, the Sunday Times reported President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a delegation to Washington to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South Africa in August, hoping to avoid a diplomatic fallout that could put trade ties worth R400bn at risk.
The delegation, which Brigety said was accommodated by Washington despite the visit coming at short notice, met senior US officials, including an adviser to President Joe Biden.
Brigety said Washington was concerned South Africa had stated it was taking a neutral stance on the Russia/Ukraine conflict. However, there were a “series of issues”, including the Russian vessel allegedly leaving South Africa with arms, which indicated the opposite.
He said arming of Russia was a big concern for his government which viewed South Africa as an important partner in many aspects.
Brigety also cited “hostility” from the governing ANC and quoted from the ANC conference resolution document which, among other things, called the Russia/Ukraine conflict a consequence of the US expansion of Nato.
