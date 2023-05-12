South Africa

DA calls for Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s licence to practise to be revoked

12 May 2023 - 10:10
Socialiate doctor Nandipha Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The DA has called for the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to revoke Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s licence to practise after it was suspended due to her failure to pay annual fees.

The HPCSA said Magudumana's licence to practise was suspended because she failed to pay annual fees due in April 2021.

“The DA is calling for the HPCSA to investigate the suitability of her licence in light of recent revelations with the intention to revoke it.

“This action must be taken to demonstrate no one is above the law and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of patients who may come into contact with her in the future,” said DA MP Michele Clarke.

Clarke said the party will write to health minister Dr Joe Phaahla to address the issue.

Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence

In an unexpected move, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's attorney told the court they will not be proceeding with her bail application.
News
23 hours ago

Magudumana is expected to reappear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on May 16 after her bail hearing was paused on Thursday. It is believed more crucial evidence has come to light.

She and five other accused linked to the brazen prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester appeared in the court for their bail applications. The five are former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buty Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen.

Magudumana's attorney told the court there is material evidence crucial in her matter.

The state prosecutor confirmed they have received a request for information from Magudumana's attorney.

TimesLIVE

