South Africa

Murdered son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security boss to be buried on Saturday

13 May 2023 - 13:34
Warren Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security boss Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, was found at the Tygerberg mortuary after he was last seen in Delft on April 23.
Image: Supplied

The murdered son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security boss, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, will be buried in Cape Town on Saturday.  

Warren Rhoode’s body was found at the Tygerberg mortuary on May 5 after he went missing on April 23. His brother Quinton Rhoode said his body was picked up in Delft. 

In a Facebook post, Rhoode said Warren was last seen in Eindhoven, Delft, driving a black Polo Vivo which had a “knock on the front bumper and a faded black bonnet”. He said Warren knew people in Delft, Kuilsriver, Bluedowns, Westbank and Kalkfontein.  

This week Rhoode said none of Warren’s possessions had been recovered. He added that his brother was an extra in a film and he had initially thought that he was at work, but got worried when could not trace him two days later.  

“I then posted on social media, reported [him missing] to the police and continued searching and asking people, but nothing [came of it].  

“Last Friday, my dad called me to confirm he was at Tygerberg mortuary. There are more questions than answers.” 

Rhoode described Warren as a loving person. 

My brother was a kindhearted individual. He had his flaws like all of us, but loved spending time with family. 

“Over the past few weeks I’ve got to know more friends of his and they all said the same thing — he was always there for them ready to listen and extremely compassionate and would go the extra mile for them,” he said.

“Last year he did an internship as a chef at City Lodge. Prior to that, he studied hospitality management but didn't complete his course.

The break-in at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm thrust their father into the spotlight, but Rhoode dismissed stories linking Warren’s death to the robbery as “lazy journalism”.  

“I have no idea why anyone would want to hurt him,” he said.  

“I do, however, hope that we have some great investigative journalists and they find answers and push the envelope because, to me, all of this is like out of a movie. It’s surreal. Every article has linked this to Phala Phala, which is lazy journalism.” 

TimesLIVE 

