Mbeki is right about holding Cyril to account
MPs must investigate the Phala Phala affair, writes Peter Bruce
02 April 2023 - 00:02
What is former president Thabo Mbeki up to? He has written a long, convoluted and now leaked letter to deputy president Paul Mashatile in which he tries to make the case for a return to a solemn understanding in the ANC of the constitutional centrality of parliament in holding the executive to account...
Mbeki is right about holding Cyril to account
MPs must investigate the Phala Phala affair, writes Peter Bruce
What is former president Thabo Mbeki up to? He has written a long, convoluted and now leaked letter to deputy president Paul Mashatile in which he tries to make the case for a return to a solemn understanding in the ANC of the constitutional centrality of parliament in holding the executive to account...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos