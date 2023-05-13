Six people were killed and about 32 others injured when two buses collided in what officials called a “gruesome” tragedy.
The accident occurred on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai in the Western Cape on Saturday morning.
The identities of the deceased were not immediately available.
Western Cape MEC for mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said a team of experts would investigate the cause of the crash.
“I have instructed my team to provide any support we can to aid the investigation,” said Mackenzie.
“I will not sit idly while people making use of public transport are added to a list of vulnerable road users ... I call on the various structures to expedite their investigation.”
Spokesperson for the provincial department of mobility Jandre Bakker told The Herald preliminary reports suggested that one bus took an incorrect turn-off, leading it to move into incoming traffic.
HeraldLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Six killed in horror bus crash on N2 in Western Cape
Image: Supplied
Six people were killed and about 32 others injured when two buses collided in what officials called a “gruesome” tragedy.
The accident occurred on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai in the Western Cape on Saturday morning.
The identities of the deceased were not immediately available.
Western Cape MEC for mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said a team of experts would investigate the cause of the crash.
“I have instructed my team to provide any support we can to aid the investigation,” said Mackenzie.
“I will not sit idly while people making use of public transport are added to a list of vulnerable road users ... I call on the various structures to expedite their investigation.”
Spokesperson for the provincial department of mobility Jandre Bakker told The Herald preliminary reports suggested that one bus took an incorrect turn-off, leading it to move into incoming traffic.
HeraldLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Three dead, 50 injured after bus overturns in Swellendam
Grade 5 pupil killed, 80 others injured in bus crash en route from sports trip
Little survivor of N3 horror crash gets free ambulance ride home to Gauteng
'We can't have our roads becoming places of death' — Road Freight Association on N3 horror crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos