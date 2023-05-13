South Africa

Six killed in horror bus crash on N2 in Western Cape

13 May 2023 - 13:32 By Brandon Nel
At least six people were killed and 32 others injured in a bus accident on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

Six people were killed and about 32 others injured when two buses collided in what officials called a “gruesome” tragedy.

The accident occurred on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Voorbaai in the Western Cape on Saturday morning.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately available.

Western Cape MEC for mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said a team of experts would investigate the cause of the crash.

“I have instructed my team to provide any support we can to aid the investigation,” said Mackenzie.

“I will not sit idly while people making use of public transport are added to a list of vulnerable road users ... I call on the various structures to expedite their investigation.”

Spokesperson for the provincial department of mobility Jandre Bakker told The Herald preliminary reports suggested that one bus took an incorrect turn-off, leading it to move into incoming traffic.

HeraldLIVE

