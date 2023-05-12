Reduced stages of load-shedding at weekend due to low demand

South Africa

Delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Kendal and Matla power stations continue to add to capacity constraints, says Eskom. File photo.
Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Saturday due to lower weekend demand.

This will last until 4pm, when stage 5 will be implemented until 5am on Sunday, followed by stage 4 from 5am until 4pm. 

Stage 6 will be implemented thereafter.  

“Breakdowns are at 18,713MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,222MW,” Eskom said.

In the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kriel and Lethabo power stations returned to service, added the power utility. 

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.  

“In addition, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Kendal and Matla power stations continue to add to capacity constraints.”

