A KwaZulu-Natal man who on Friday allegedly shot dead his estranged wife in Ashburton after pulling her out of her vehicle made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Monday.
Ian Rawlins, 46, was not asked to plead by magistrate Nitesh Binnesarie. His legal representative was not present in court.
Binnesarie ruled that accused be remanded in custody until May 23 when he could make a formal bail application. The woman has been identified as Delana Rawlins.
Security company Mi7 National Group said it had received information from an Ashburton community group which reported gun shots in the vicinity of Wally Hayward Drive.
The Mi7 was immediately dispatched and found the woman seated inside a parked vehicle and who had been shot dead.
Ashburton man in custody after estranged wife shot dead in car
