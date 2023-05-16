South Africa

Ashburton man in custody after estranged wife shot dead in car

16 May 2023 - 20:46 By Mfundo Mkhize
Ian Rawlins has been remanded in custody until May 23 when he is expected to apply for bail. File photo.
Ian Rawlins has been remanded in custody until May 23 when he is expected to apply for bail. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A KwaZulu-Natal man who on Friday allegedly shot dead his estranged wife in Ashburton after pulling her out of her vehicle made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Ian Rawlins, 46, was not asked to plead by magistrate Nitesh Binnesarie. His legal representative was not present in court.

Binnesarie ruled that accused be remanded in custody until May 23 when he could make a formal bail application. The woman has been identified as Delana Rawlins.

Security company Mi7 National Group said it had received information from an Ashburton community group which reported gun shots in the vicinity of Wally Hayward Drive.

The Mi7 was immediately dispatched and found the woman seated inside a parked vehicle and who had been shot dead.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

ATM bombers hold security guards hostage as they attack in Vhembe

Limpopo police were on Monday searching for five people believed to be responsible for an ATM bombing in the Vhembe district.
News
1 day ago

Teen gunman kills 3, wounds 6 before police shoot him dead in US

An 18-year-old gunman stalked through a New Mexico neighborhood on Monday firing randomly at bystanders, houses and cars, killing three people and ...
News
13 hours ago

Police nab suspect after woman shot in Westville on Monday

A Durban woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot multiple times, allegedly by her estranged husband on Monday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  3. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  4. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  5. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...