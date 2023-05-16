South Africa

Eskom says there is 'extremely low likelihood' of a total grid collapse

16 May 2023 - 19:54
Eskom denies a total blackout is imminent. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Embattled power utility Eskom has moved to reassure South Africans of the “extremely low likelihood” of a total grid collapse, saying only “unforeseen events” would lead to that.

This just days after electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa made the same assurance during a press briefing giving updates on the implementation of an energy action plan.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday claimed that the country was just weeks away from darkness, saying: “In the next two weeks — we've been warned — there's going to be darkness. We are almost at the point of grid collapse and it's a reality South Africans must know.”

The utility released a statement on Tuesday evening expressing concern over circulating social media posts on the matter.

“Eskom refutes these claims and would like to assure South Africans that there are measures in place to avoid the collapse of the power system. Load-shedding is one of these mechanisms.

“The risk of a national blackout, while inherent to the operation of a large power system, has an extremely low likelihood of materialising given the implementation of a number of control measures, including load-shedding.

“The grid is by no means at a higher or imminent risk of a collapse, and it would take an unforeseen and sudden sequence of events that results in a cascading collapse of the transmission or generation system, leading to a complete loss of supply across the country.”

The utility said that it had “robust contingency plans in place” to deal with a total blackout, echoing acting group CEO Calib Cassim's sentiments “that there are several controls in place and that he doesn’t lose sleep on the issue”.

Eskom expressed confidence in the staff based in the system operator's office, saying that they have had “the competence to manage the tight system for the past three years”.

“Eskom continues to drive generation recovery initiatives which are aimed at preventing the current performance from deteriorating in the short term, and improving the overall performance of the generation fleet in the long term.”

Cassim is expected to address a briefing later this week on the state of the system.

TimesLIVE

