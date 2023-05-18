South Africa

'Don't eat the meat': warning over whale carcass in Hermanus

18 May 2023 - 15:14 By TIMESLIVE
Members of the public appear to have removed sections of the whale meat to eat.
Image: Overstrand municipality

The Overstrand municipality in the Western Cape has warned residents not to eat the potentially contaminated meat of a whale that washed up in Hermanus. 

Scores of adults and children flocked to the carcass of the Bryde’s whale, which washed up on rocks close to Schulphoek after it was spotted floating in the surf near Hermanus Beach Club on Wednesday. 

Photographs of the carcass indicate its meat was harvested by the community. 

Overstrand deputy mayor Lindile Ntsabo issued a statement warning members of the public not to eat the meat as it was unknown why the whale died.   

He said besides concerns about the cause of death, the meat and blubber were rotten and could lead to food poisoning. 

Scientists from the Overberg Stranding Network could not immediately confirm the cause of death and reported there was not much left of the creature for sampling.

TimesLIVE

