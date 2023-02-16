Sci-Tech

WATCH | Prehistoric whale skull unearthed in Peru

16 February 2023 - 12:04 By Reuters

A team of Peruvian paleontologists have unearthed the well-preserved skull of a prehistoric whale in the Ocucaje desert, which they say was preserved for 7 million years.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  3. Zuma’s claim in private prosecution ‘defies logic’: prosecutions director News
  4. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  5. AKA’s death was an assassination, say police South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage