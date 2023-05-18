South Africa

Eskom says it will burn more diesel, limit maintenance to help keep lights on in winter

18 May 2023 - 13:24
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Eskom Group CEO Calib Cassim. File photo.
Eskom Group CEO Calib Cassim. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Managing planned maintenance to a minimum and increasing diesel burn at open-cycle gas turbines are some measures Eskom will undertake to keep the lights on this winter.

This was announced by the energy utility's interim group CEO Calib Cassim at Megawatt Park on Thursday during a presentation on Eskom's winter outlook, which showed stage 8 load-shedding as a possibility.

Cassim, flanked by other executives and Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana, said the cold-season outlook indicates an increased risk of supply shortfall against expected demand.

Cassim said the increase in load-shedding levels did not mean there is a greater risk of a national blackout as the measure is among processes used to prevent such an occurrence.

Eskom is embarking on efforts that will reduce and end load-shedding, he added.

We are starting this winter on the back foot — Eskom

Power utility anticipates a 'very difficult winter' with possible stage 8 load-shedding.
News
4 hours ago

This required everyone to work together to drive supply interventions, improve available generation and manage demand by reducing usage during peak hours, said Cassim.

Eskom is committed to increasing energy generation, with a specific focus on winter, by “reducing our unplanned losses in the generation fleet and managing planned maintenance to the minimum level required over winter”.

Diesel burn will be increased at open-cycle gas turbines, with a budget of R20bn available for the fuel this year, he said.

Eskom enters winter with a shortfall of about 6,500MW. It has 26,500MW in capacity against a forecast peak demand of 33,000MW. 

The power utility also indicated that at least stage 3 and 4 load-shedding will be implemented until August. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Have you prepared for stage 8 load-shedding?

Are you prepared, or fearing stage 16 load-shedding?
News
1 hour ago

Stage 10 load-shedding ahead? Long dark winter predicted

Experts predict widening gap between supply and demand, with load-shedding possibly going up to stage 10.
News
4 days ago

Eskom seeking renewable energy solutions to keep water pumps running

Eskom is considering renewable energy solutions and load-shedding exemptions to keep water pumps going during power cuts.
News
3 weeks ago

Eskom silently unleashes stage 8 power cuts — and it could get worse

South Africa was silently slapped with stage 8 power cuts this week and the situation may get worse as winter approaches.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. ‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...