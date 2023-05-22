Peter Molokomme, a senior pastor and prophet at Hlanganani Church of Prophecy in Suurman phase 1, said the water problem was frightening for the community.
“We have a lot of children who come to church on Sunday and they drink a lot of water, so now we are going to be scared because of what is going on. We can't stop children from drinking water because water is life. We do everything with water, so if this thing carries on it seems a lot of people are going to die. Even now we are afraid to drink water,” he said.
Molokomme said the mayor must urgently find a solution to the water crisis in the area.
“The mayor must say how he plans to stop this problem because we are not safe in Hammanskraal because of this,” he said.
So far none of his congregants have complained about cholera symptoms.
“Previously, before anyone drank the water I used to pray for it, and so we haven't received such complaints,” he said.
Tshwane mayor chased away by angry Hammanskraal residents
Image: Supplied
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink was chased away from the Jubilee District Hospital on Monday by angry Hammanskraal residents.
The hospital is treating scores of people who have been diagnosed with cholera.
The disgruntled group ambushed cars transporting Brink outside the hospital, forcing him off the premises. They only allowed entry to deputy minister of water & sanitation David Mahlobo and the deputy minister of health Sibongiseni Dhlomo.
They accused the mayor of ignoring their concerns about matters affecting residents.
On Monday the Gauteng department of health reported that the death toll in the cholera outbreak had risen to 15.
Brink had arrived at the hospital hoping to give an update on the city’s plans to assist and manage the situation.
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak death toll rises to 12
Peter Molokomme, a senior pastor and prophet at Hlanganani Church of Prophecy in Suurman phase 1, said the water problem was frightening for the community.
“We have a lot of children who come to church on Sunday and they drink a lot of water, so now we are going to be scared because of what is going on. We can't stop children from drinking water because water is life. We do everything with water, so if this thing carries on it seems a lot of people are going to die. Even now we are afraid to drink water,” he said.
Molokomme said the mayor must urgently find a solution to the water crisis in the area.
“The mayor must say how he plans to stop this problem because we are not safe in Hammanskraal because of this,” he said.
So far none of his congregants have complained about cholera symptoms.
“Previously, before anyone drank the water I used to pray for it, and so we haven't received such complaints,” he said.
Technical team to fix Hammanskraal water supply after cholera outbreak
Molokomme said it would be very difficult to run the church without water.
“We must go buy water because we don't trust the water [here] any more. There are many people who use the same water to cook, so this means many people will eat and get sick and die. We are not safe. This water needs to be stopped and they [must] send good water,” he said.
Outside the hospital, community members chanted “DA must fall” after chasing the mayor away.
Another community member, Tienie Matjila, accused the mayor of redirecting services meant for Hammanskraal to the suburbs.
“We elected the people and they don't give us our needs. This cholera thing, I think they knew about it from the beginning. The mayor doesn't take us seriously. He takes our services and gives it to white people. We suffer and he continues with life.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Cholera outbreak: symptoms, sources of infection and precautions that can be taken to avoid illness
Department taking legal action against City of Tshwane over Hammanskraal water woes
WATCH | Cholera outbreak: How it is spread and how to keep safe
Three-year-old among 10 who have died as medics confirm Hammanskraal mystery illness is cholera
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos