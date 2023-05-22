Politics

Tshwane mayor chased away by angry Hammanskraal residents

22 May 2023 - 15:51
Mayor Cilliers Brink has been accused of ignoring the needs of the people of Hammanskraal. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink was chased away from the Jubilee District Hospital on Monday by angry Hammanskraal residents.

The hospital is treating scores of people who have been diagnosed with cholera. 

The disgruntled group ambushed cars transporting Brink outside the hospital, forcing him off the premises. They only allowed  entry to deputy minister of water & sanitation David Mahlobo and the deputy minister of health Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

They accused the mayor of ignoring their concerns about matters affecting residents.

On Monday the Gauteng department of health reported that the death toll in the cholera outbreak had risen to 15.

Brink had arrived at the hospital hoping to give an update on the city’s plans to assist and manage the situation.

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak death toll rises to 12

The death toll of people who died from cholera during an outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, has risen to 12.
8 hours ago

Peter Molokomme, a senior pastor and prophet at Hlanganani Church of Prophecy in Suurman phase 1, said the water problem was frightening for the community.

“We have a lot of children who come to church on Sunday and they drink a lot of water, so now we are going to be scared because of what is going on. We can't stop children from drinking water because water is life. We do everything with water, so if this thing carries on it seems a lot of people are going to die. Even now we are afraid to drink water,” he said.

Molokomme said the mayor must urgently find a solution to the water crisis in the area.

“The mayor must say how he plans to stop this problem because we are not safe in Hammanskraal because of this,” he said.

So far none of his congregants have complained about cholera symptoms.

“Previously, before anyone drank the water I used to pray for it, and so we haven't received such complaints,” he said.

Technical team to fix Hammanskraal water supply after cholera outbreak

The department of water and sanitation says it has assembled a technical team to work with the national and provincial departments of health and the ...
4 hours ago

Molokomme said it would be very difficult to run the church without water.

“We must go buy water because we don't trust the water [here] any more. There are many people who use the same water to cook, so this means many people will eat and get sick and die. We are not safe. This water needs to be stopped and they [must] send good water,” he said.

Outside the hospital, community members chanted “DA must fall” after chasing the mayor away.

Another community member, Tienie Matjila, accused the mayor of redirecting services meant for Hammanskraal to the suburbs.

“We elected the people and they don't give us our needs. This cholera thing, I think they knew about it from the beginning. The mayor doesn't take us seriously.  He takes our services and gives it to white people. We suffer and he continues with life.”

TimesLIVE

News
News
News
News
