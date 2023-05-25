South Africa

Pilot project using 'containerised solar plants' will ease load-shedding pain in Western Cape towns

25 May 2023 - 11:19 By TIMESLIVE
A 3D rendering of a solar system with battery storage. The units will be rolled out to some towns in a pilot project in the Western Cape to mitigate the effects of load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/malp

Containerised solar photovoltaic (PV) cell systems with battery storage will be rolled out to some towns in a pilot project in the Western Cape to reduce the effects of load-shedding. 

Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape energy council this week with mayors from several municipalities to discuss the initiative.

“Our aim with this project is to pilot how we can speedily install containerised solar PV cells with battery storage which would stop load-shedding in these towns,” said Winde.

“We would like to see these projects launched as soon as possible. It is encouraging to see so many of our municipalities working with us as the Western Cape government and taking the initiative to address the affect of the worsening blackouts on our citizens and economy.”

Municipalities must meet specific criteria to qualify and their technical capabilities will be scrutinised before the municipalities are chosen and announced in June.

“Each town is unique in electricity needs and system requirements and we will be breaking new ground as electrical systems are designed and implemented,” said local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.  

“The department will provide technical and project management support to these municipalities.

“We believe it is the responsibility of the [Western Cape government] to invest in infrastructure and systems that will enable the private sector to flourish and support local governments with their mandate to provide basic and essential services to our residents.” 

TimesLIVE

