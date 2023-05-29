South Africa

Be warned of fake exam timetables, UKZN cautions students

29 May 2023 - 13:38 By LWAZI HLANGU
The University of KwaZulu-Natal has issued a warning to students to be aware of bogus examination timetables doing the rounds on social media. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has cautioned against the spread of fake examination timetables on social media.

In an internal communique circulated to staff and students, UKZN registrar Dr Kathy Cleland said the university had been made aware of May/June exam timetables posted on social media.

She warned many of these were fake and advised students the only timetable to follow was posted on the university’s official website.

“Please note the university publishes its official examination timetable on the university website, and the website has been rechecked to ensure the correct and official timetables are reflecting,” she said.

Cleland urged the public on social media to guard against sharing unconfirmed content on the internet.

“We also appeal to all social media users to first confirm the veracity of anything and everything they forward as unnecessary anxiety is being perpetuated.”

