South Africa

Suspected rhino poaching kingpin nabbed in Mopani district in Limpopo

29 May 2023 - 15:46
An alleged rhino poaching kingpin was nabbed with cash and weapons. Stock photo.
Image: MICHA KLOOTWIJK/123RF

A suspect believed to be a rhino poaching kingpin was arrested on Saturday in the Mopani district in Limpopo. 

An undisclosed sum of money and weapons were found in the suspect's vehicle.

The 59-year-old was caught after police received information about two suspects driving a grey Toyota bakkie suspected to be involved in rhino poaching in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga, said Col Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson.

Polive spotted the vehicle driving along the R531 near Klaserie One Stop Station in Kampersrus and mounted a roadblock.

“While approaching the roadblock, the suspects unexpectedly made a U-turn and drove back in the same direction. A car chase ensued for about 6km until [the car] stopped in the middle of the road and one suspect vacated the motor vehicle and managed to flee into the bushes to evade arrest and dropped a black bag on the road,” said Ledwaba.

The suspect was arrested and the motor vehicle was searched and police discovered an undisclosed amount of cash concealed in the back seat.

One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested

One of South Africa’s most wanted rhino poaching suspects is behind bars again after he was arrested near the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Friday.
2 weeks ago

“Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect is linked with a series of cases that include murder, racketeering and rhino poaching committed this year in Mpumalanga.

“The black bag that was dropped from the vehicle was searched and police found six 375 live rounds, one silencer and three knives believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes.”

A manhunt for the second suspect is under way and anyone with information that can assist in his arrest should contact the investigating officer Capt Pieter Meyer on 066-016-4156 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or MySAPS app.

The arrested suspect was expected to appear before the Hoedspruit periodical court. 

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

Conservationists must connect with communities to blunt poaching threat, says SANParks

Exciting and fresh ideas are needed to respond to challenges, travel indaba hears
2 weeks ago

Horns of a dilemma: Fate of an eighth of the world’s white rhinos to be decided this week

Online auction for Platinum Rhino ranch, home to about 2,000 of the animals, fails to attract any firm bids
3 weeks ago

Slain chief Mnisi was to be prosecuted as middleman in rhino poaching syndicate

The NPA’s case against Clyde Mnisi.
1 month ago
