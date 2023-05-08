South Africa

One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested

08 May 2023 - 21:12 By Simon Bloch
Wanted rhino poacher Odis Maluleke has been rearrested.
Wanted rhino poacher Odis Maluleke has been rearrested.
Image: Supplied

One of South Africa’s most wanted rhino poaching suspects is behind bars again after he was rearrested near the Kruger National Park on Friday.  

Odis Maluleke, 47, a Mozambican who has been on the run for more than four years, was apprehended in a co-ordinated operation conducted by the police Skukuza stock theft endangered species unit and the tactical response team. 

Mpumalanga’s stock theft unit head Col Phindile Nkambule said Maluleke was at a tavern near White River when police arrested him.    

“Information available so far is that Maluleke was planning to get into the Kruger National Park. Records show there were three outstanding warrants of arrest for the suspect after he absconded from separate court trials,” she said.  

In July 2015, Maluleke was arrested near the Kruger Gate and charged for trespassing in a protected area (KNP), possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released on R20,000 bail. 

In early May 2017, he was arrested at a private rhino reserve in the Kalahari, North West, after shooting at police tracking him and an accomplice after they allegedly killed and dehorned a rhino.  

Police returned fire, wounding Maluleke, while his accomplice managed to escape. Two rhino horns and a prohibited firearm with its serial number filed off were recovered.  

After recovering in hospital, Maluleke remained in custody for a few months until he was granted bail by the Ganyesa magistrate's court.   

In February 2019, while facing trial for the North West rhino poaching incident, Maluleke was caught red-handed with three other people attempting to flee the KNP with freshly poached rhino horns, a heavy calibre hunting rifle and ammunition. 

Despite strong opposition to bail from the investigating officer, the Bushbruckridge magistrate's court granted R30,000 bail to Maluleke, who absconded again.   

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a warrant of arrest was issued for Maluleke, while a fourth suspect — former KNP employee Philip Gumede — has since died. 

Maluleke will remain in custody and join his two co-accused, Solly Silaule and Sam Khoza, in the dock after they appeared in the Skukuza magistrate's court last month.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Horns of a dilemma: Fate of an eighth of the world’s white rhinos to be decided this week

Online auction for Platinum Rhino ranch, home to about 2,000 of the animals, fails to attract any firm bids
News
6 days ago

Two rhino poachers sentenced to 18 years each

The Skukuza regional court on Monday convicted and sentenced two Mozambican nationals to 18 years imprisonment each for poaching related offences.
News
3 months ago

Escaped prisoners used hacksaw to cut through bars of Makhanda prison

A hacksaw was used to cut through the bars of a prison cell at Makhanda prison in the Eastern Cape, resulting in the escape of seven dangerous ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  4. Inside the tug of war over King Shaka airport News
  5. I owe it all to my village, says mining mogul Hoboyi News

Latest Videos

‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...