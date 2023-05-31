“He was admitted, isolated and treated while specimens were sent to the NICD for testing. The patient has improved and is due to be discharged,” said health MEC spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha.
Muavha said the positive case did not come as a surprise after reports that Beitbridge district in neighbouring Zimbabwe is one of the areas that have reported outbreaks.
“The department confirmed the state of readiness at Musina Hospital. The state of readiness has also been strengthened in Bela Bela Hospital, which borders Gauteng's Hammanskraal area where cases have also been reported.”
The department has also met with the Vhembe municipality about the need to regularly conduct water tests as a preventive measure.
Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said people should not be alarmed.
“We are calling on all our communities to remain calm and vigilant by practising basic hygiene, hand washing and drinking safe water,” said Ramathuba.
Limpopo records its first cholera case
Image: NICD
Limpopo has recorded its first cholera case, the provincial health department confirmed on Tuesday.
The department said the case has been confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
“The case was confirmed at Musina Hospital. A 26-year-old Zimbabwean national presented at Musina Hospital on May 26 2023 with extreme diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration,” the department said.
No cholera cases in North West — health department clarifies
