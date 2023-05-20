South Africa

Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release

20 May 2023 - 14:54
Socialiate doctor Nandipha Magudumana is appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on several serious charges but she has demanded immediate release.
Socialiate doctor Nandipha Magudumana is appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on several serious charges but she has demanded immediate release.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana has launched an urgent application to declare her “arrest and abduction” unlawful.

In court papers, Magudumana said she wants the court to declare that her apprehension, arrest and abduction in Tanzania, and subsequent transportation to South Africa, and purported arrest and detention pursuant thereto, be declared wrongful and unlawful.

The application is dated May 19. 

Magudumana, and her boyfriend, murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, with their alleged Mozambican accomplice, were arrested in Tanzania on April 7, after which they were returned to South Africa on April 13. 

Magudumana wants the court to free her immediately.

Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors when Bester escaped

The lawyer representing Nasttasja Jansen, who is accused of aiding Thabo Bester to escape from prison last year, told the court his client was not ...
News
21 hours ago

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022, allegedly with the help of accomplices, after faking his death.

Thirty-year-old Katlego Bereng’s body was set alight in Bester’s prison cell as part of the escape plan.

Five former G4S employees and Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, are accused of aiding and abetting Bester in his escape.

They face multiple charges of fraud and corruption, as well as violating a corpse, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender and defeating the ends of justice.

Magudumana abandoned her bail application last week. Her matter was postponed to June 20.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

My client didn't receive a cent: defence in Thabo Bester escape case

One of the people accused of helping rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre has told the Bloemfontein ...
News
1 day ago

'There's a big name involved there' — Glynnis Breytenbach on Thabo Bester escape

"Anyone in authority would resign, because you didn't do your job. You have one job and you haven't done it," said DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach of Cele.
Politics
2 days ago

'What on earth is so funny?' — Thando Thabethe slams Nandi Magudumana

"Sick and tired of seeing this woman’s face! All you’re all talking about is her hair, makeup, beauty and her wearing Nike! Pretty privilege is next ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN PICS | Dr Nandipha, Thabo Bester and co-accused appear in court

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate's ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  2. The person in custody is Thabo Bester: home affairs minister Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Accountant, tax consultant convicted of R16m in Sars fraud South Africa
  4. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  5. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding