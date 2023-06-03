South Africa

Ex-field rangers among 16 bust for 'laundering money from illegal rhino horn dealing'

03 June 2023 - 14:48
A multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks has arrested 16 suspect for allegedly laundering money from illegal rhino horn dealing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Hawks have arrested 16 people, including two former field rangers, for allegedly laundering money linked to illegal rhino horn dealing in Mpumalanga.

Francis Kipampa, Martin Lekhuleni, Eunice Lekhuleni, Sipho Nyundu, Solly Ubisi, Agina Mkhonto, Thandy Makhuvele, Ignatia Mnisi, Given Mzima, Daniel Maluleke, Joyce Maluleke, Nkateko Maluleke, Otters Maluleke, Miyelani Maluleke, Khensani Maluleke and Stephilina Mbhombi appeared in the Mbombela (Nelspruit) commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects face charges including money laundering, corruption, conspiracy and contravention of a section of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act that deals with rhino horns.

“This appearance follows a meticulous investigation by the serious corruption investigation [team] of the [Hawks in] Mpumalanga into allegations of money laundering and corruption linked to wildlife-related crimes,” she said.

Mogale said Daniel Maluleke and Ubisi, who were arrested alongside their family members, are former field rangers.

The bust followed a probe by a multidisciplinary team comprising KPMG auditors, the SA Revenue Service and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

The matter was postponed to October 25 for the final auditors' report and pretrial conference.

Maj-Gen Nico Gerber, head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, said: “This serves as a stern warning to those who involve themselves in wildlife trafficking activities that their days are numbered.”

