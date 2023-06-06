A group of children made a grisly discovery while playing at a dump site near Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the children were at the site in Magwaveni when they found a foetus in a bread packet.
Balram said alarmed residents contacted Rusa at about 5pm after the children alerted them about the find.
“Rusa officers met with the community who pointed out the male remains in a bread packet.
“The foetus was in its early stages of development.”
Balram said the matter was reported to police who are investigating.
Children stumble on discarded foetus at KZN dump site
Image: Reaction Unit SA
