South Africa

Children stumble on discarded foetus at KZN dump site

06 June 2023 - 12:02
Reaction Unit SA officers inspect the foetus discarded at a dump site near Tongaat
Reaction Unit SA officers inspect the foetus discarded at a dump site near Tongaat
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A group of children made a grisly discovery while playing at a dump site near Tongaat, north of Durban, on Monday.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the children were at the site in Magwaveni when they found a foetus in a bread packet.

Balram said alarmed residents contacted Rusa at about 5pm after the children alerted them about the find.

“Rusa officers met with the community who pointed out the male remains in a bread packet.

“The foetus was in its early stages of development.”

Balram said the matter was reported to police who are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Abuse of pregnant women endangers unborn babies’ brain development: study

The latest findings are a call to act on the three Rs of domestic violence awareness: recognise, respond and refer
News
3 months ago

Free State cops searching for ‘mother of foetus found in sewage plant’

Free State municipal workers stumbled on a foetus at a sewage plant on Friday morning.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  3. ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies South Africa
  4. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa
  5. ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' ... News

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'