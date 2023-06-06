The driver of a petrol tanker was burnt beyond recognition after he lost control of the vehicle and it caught alight on the N1 north near Botha Avenue in Centurion on Monday night.
After the the N1 south and north between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer interchange were closed off.
On Tuesday Tshwane emergency spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the N1 south was fully opened and two lanes in the N1 north were opened while cleanup and recovery of the wreckage continues.
Mabaso said the emergency services department received the call at about 6.39pm on Monday and immediately dispatched multiple firefighting and support resources to the scene.
He said firefighters could see smoke and flames from several kilometres away and heard explosions as they were approaching the scene.
“On arrival firefighters found a tanker lying on its side and engulfed by fire. With law enforcement agencies and other emergency medical services they immediately closed the N1 direction south and north between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer interchange,” he said.
Driver of petrol tanker burnt beyond recognition in Centurion fire, N1 partially reopened
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
The driver of a petrol tanker was burnt beyond recognition after he lost control of the vehicle and it caught alight on the N1 north near Botha Avenue in Centurion on Monday night.
After the the N1 south and north between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer interchange were closed off.
On Tuesday Tshwane emergency spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the N1 south was fully opened and two lanes in the N1 north were opened while cleanup and recovery of the wreckage continues.
Mabaso said the emergency services department received the call at about 6.39pm on Monday and immediately dispatched multiple firefighting and support resources to the scene.
He said firefighters could see smoke and flames from several kilometres away and heard explosions as they were approaching the scene.
“On arrival firefighters found a tanker lying on its side and engulfed by fire. With law enforcement agencies and other emergency medical services they immediately closed the N1 direction south and north between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer interchange,” he said.
Petrol tanker on fire in Centurion, N1 closed
Mabaso said human remains believed to be the driver were burnt beyond recognition in the tanker cab.
He said the tanker was reported to have been carrying 40,000l of 93-octane petrol at the time of the accident.
“A City of Tshwane environmental management practitioner and spill-cleaning company were also activated. Water drainage systems were closed to contain the runoff before the fire was doused with firefighting foam a master stream from an industrial firefighting truck,” said Mabaso.
He said the scene was handed over to police crash scene investigators to investigate the cause.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Occupants of two cars killed in N17 accident in Springs
Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday
At least 11 killed in crash between bus and minibus taxi in Eastern Cape
EDITORIAL | It takes a village to raise a child and keep them safe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos