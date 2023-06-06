South Africa

Driver of petrol tanker burnt beyond recognition in Centurion fire, N1 partially reopened

06 June 2023 - 12:01
The N1 north and south between Botha Avenue and the R21 in Centurion was closed after a petrol tanker caught alight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The driver of a petrol tanker was burnt beyond recognition after he lost control of the vehicle and it caught alight on the N1 north near Botha Avenue in Centurion on Monday night.

After the the N1 south and north between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer interchange were closed off.

On Tuesday Tshwane emergency spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the N1 south was fully opened and two lanes in the N1 north were opened while cleanup and recovery of the wreckage continues.

Mabaso said the emergency services department received the call at about 6.39pm on Monday and immediately dispatched multiple firefighting and support resources to the scene.

He said firefighters could see smoke and flames from several kilometres away and heard explosions as they were approaching the scene.

“On arrival firefighters found a tanker lying on its side and engulfed by fire. With law enforcement agencies and other emergency medical services they immediately closed the N1 direction south and north between Botha Avenue and the R21/N1 Flying Saucer interchange,” he said.

Mabaso said human remains believed to be the driver were burnt beyond recognition in the tanker cab.

He said the tanker was reported to have been carrying 40,000l of 93-octane petrol at the time of the accident.

“A City of Tshwane environmental management practitioner and spill-cleaning company were also activated. Water drainage systems were closed to contain the runoff before the fire was doused with firefighting foam a master stream from an industrial firefighting truck,” said Mabaso.

He said the scene was handed over to police crash scene investigators to investigate the cause.

