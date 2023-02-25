Free State municipal workers stumbled on a foetus at a sewage plant on Friday morning.
Now police are searching for the mother. Provincial police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the foetus was found at about 10.30am on Friday.
“The police officers received a complaint about a foetus that was lying at the sewage plant. On arrival, the officers spoke to the two workers from Masilonyana municipality who had called and they showed them where it was lying,” said Thakeng.
“The officers called Welkom Forensic Pathology Services to the scene, and they took the foetus to the Welkom state Mortuary.”
Thakeng appealed for public assistance to solve the case.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Free State cops searching for ‘mother of foetus found in sewage plant’
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
Free State municipal workers stumbled on a foetus at a sewage plant on Friday morning.
Now police are searching for the mother. Provincial police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the foetus was found at about 10.30am on Friday.
“The police officers received a complaint about a foetus that was lying at the sewage plant. On arrival, the officers spoke to the two workers from Masilonyana municipality who had called and they showed them where it was lying,” said Thakeng.
“The officers called Welkom Forensic Pathology Services to the scene, and they took the foetus to the Welkom state Mortuary.”
Thakeng appealed for public assistance to solve the case.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Cape Town cleaning staff stumble on baby’s body at illegal dump site
Jealousy-fuelled acid attacker gets 15 years’ jail for killing ‘love rival’
Peddler of abortion pills fined R8,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos