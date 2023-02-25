South Africa

Free State cops searching for ‘mother of foetus found in sewage plant’

25 February 2023 - 14:24
Free State police are appealing for public assistance to find the mother of foetus found at sewerage plant.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Free State municipal workers stumbled on a foetus at a sewage plant on Friday morning.

Now police are searching for the mother. Provincial police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the foetus was found at about 10.30am on Friday.

“The police officers received a complaint about a foetus that was lying at the sewage plant. On arrival, the officers spoke to the two workers from Masilonyana municipality who had called and they showed them where it was lying,” said Thakeng.

“The officers called Welkom Forensic Pathology Services to the scene, and they took the foetus to the Welkom state Mortuary.”

Thakeng appealed for public assistance to solve the case.

TimesLIVE

