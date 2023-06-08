South Africa

Trio arrested after high-speed car chase on the N3 at Marlboro

08 June 2023 - 10:19
Three house robbery suspects have been arrested after a high-speed chase by police on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Three house robbery suspects were arrested after a high-speed car chase by police on Wednesday, leading to a crash on the N3 at the Marlboro off-ramp.

They are expected to appear in court soon on charges of attempted murder, house robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

The incident on the N3 at Marlboro affected traffic in both directions, resulting in some lanes being closed while police processed the crime scene. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the chase after the suspects started in Garsfontein.

The incident involved five suspects implicated in a house robbery at Garsfontein earlier on Wednesday.

“A neighbour who witnessed the incident was allegedly shot in the knee as the suspects fled the scene in a BMW. Garsfontein police members looked for the vehicle which was identified and a chase ensued.”

Nevhuhulwi said one of the suspects was arrested and one firearm was recovered at the accident scene while the other four fled the scene on foot.

“With the assistance of local security companies and Johannesburg metro police members, the police managed to apprehend two more suspects. Items stolen during the robbery were recovered,” she said.

The recovered firearm will be sent to the forensic laboratories for ballistic testing to determine whether it has been used in other offences. The police investigation continues.

